Collector inspects venue of Agniveer recruitment rally

District Collector A Mallikarjuna inspecting the arrangements for the Agniveer Army Recruitment rally to be organised at the Indira Priyadarshini stadium in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: BY ARRANGEMENT

August 11, 2022 05:00 IST

Visakhapatnam District Collector A. Mallikarjuna directed Army officials to ensure that there were no shortcomings in the recruitment rally that would be held for 18 days in the city

District Collector A. Mallikarjuna inspected the arrangements being made for the Agniveer Army Recruitment Rally to be held from August 14 to 31 at the Indira Priyadarshini Municipal Stadium, near Poorna Market, here on Wednesday . The Collector visited the stadium along with Additional Police Commissioner Sumit Garud and Army officials on Wednesday evening. He directed the officials of various department to work in tandem to ensure the success of the recruitment rally. He said that all amenities like 24-hour power supply and drinking water should be provided for the candidates at the venue. Advertisement Advertisement He directed the Army officials to ensure that there were no shortcomings in the recruitment rally that would be held for 18 days in the city. Candidates from various districts were expected to participate in the rally. RDO Hussain Saheb, SETVIS CEO Nageswara Rao, officials of R & B and Police Departments participated in the inspection.

