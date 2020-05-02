Collector inspects red zones

District Collector V. Vinay Chand inspected the red zones, where the new cases were reported, in the city on Saturday.

He inspected the sanitary works, ongoing survey, medical services, implementation of the lockdown and arrangement of barricades in Dandu Bazaar, Madhavadhara areas. He appealed to the residents of containment zones to strictly remain in the houses and not to come out until it is an emergency. He also instructed police to make sure outsiders do not enter the area and the residents do not go out without any valid reason.

The Collector also asked the officials to deploy vegetable vendors as per need. Later he checked how the ANMs, ASHA workers, ward volunteers have been conducting survey. Suggesting them a few tips, he instructed the teams to finish the survey in two days.

Mr. Vinay Chand also spoke with sanitary staff at Jagadamba Junction and asked if they had any issues in work.

Sub Collector, Paderu, S Venkateswar, District Medical & Health Officer (DMHO) S Tirupathi Rao, and a few others were present.

Strict lockdown

Joint Collector L Shiva Shankar said that following back to back cases in the district, the entire Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) region will be treated as a containment zone and lockdown will strictly enforced. He was speaking to members of isolation committee during a review meet here on Saturday. Mr. Shiva Shankar also asked the officials to conduct Truenat tests for the medical teams treating the COVID-19 positive patients at all the hospitals and also the sanitary staff working there.

The Joint Collector also insisted the officials to make sure the patients in the State and the district COVID-19 hospitals get nutritious food and all amenities.