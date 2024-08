District Collector M.N. Harendhira Prasad inspected the midday meal at GVMC High School near Old Post Office in One Town here on Saturday. Mr. Harendhira Prasad inspected the quality of food being supplied and had lunch with the students. He later interacted with the students and received their feedback. The Collector also checked the attendance register, surroundings of the school premises and interacted with the teachers. He asked the authorities to provide good nutritional food on time.

