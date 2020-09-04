Collector inspects civil works in Pedabayalu

‘Ensure quality in construction’

District Collector V. Vinay Chand conducted a series of inspections of Village Secretariat and Rythu Bharosa Kendra (RBK) buildings and other development works at Pedabayalu mandal in the Agency area of the district on Friday.

He directed the officials to ensure the quality of construction of the Village Secretariat building taken up at a cost of ₹40 lakh at Gamparai village.

‘No delays’

He asked the engineering officials about the possible date for completion. He said there should be no delays as four engineers were appointed in each mandal.

Later, he inspected the works taken up at a cost of ₹62 lakh at the Tribal Welfare Girls school at Turakalavalasa.

He inspected the BT road being laid to Thotlagondi village and the RBK, being constructed at Aradakota village at a cost of ₹21.80 lakh. He also inspected the YSR Health Clinic, being constructed at a cost of ₹14.95 lakh and the secretariat building at a cost of ₹40 lakh.

The Collector expressed dissatisfaction over the functioning of the Primary Health Centre (PHC) at Pedabayalu.

He inquired about the availability of drugs.

ITDA Project Officer S. Venkateswar, SSA Project Director Mallikarjuna Reddy, Panchayat Raj EE Sudhakar Reddy, EE Kusuma Bhaskar, Tribal Welfare EE Kumar, DE Anudeep and Pachayat Raj DE Kondayya Padal were among those who participated in the inspection of the civil works by the Collector.