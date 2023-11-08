Collector inaugurates 120 kw solar power facility at KGH in Visakhapatnam

November 08, 2023 10:10 pm | Updated 10:10 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

District Collector A. Mallikarjuna inaugurated a 120 KW solar power facility on the rooftop of the CSR Block in King George Hospital, in presence of M. Ravindranath, Executive Director, Vizag Asset, DS Varma, Head-HR adn Admin of AMNS India, Vizag, Ashok Kumar, Superintendent, KGH, and Butchi Raju, Principal, Andhra Medical College, on Wednesday.

AMNS India had installed the solar facility, which can generate up to 18,000 units, a month, at a cost of ₹50 lakh. K. Shilpa, in-charge of the Oncology Department, was present.

The Collector thanked AMNS India Ltd. for their support in installing the solar power facility in KGH and Government Victoria Hospital (Ghosha hospital). He said that the State government was keen on providing better amenities to patients and their attendants apart from providing them medical care. Measures were being taken to improve the facilities at KGH, which caters to the needs of patients not only from North Andhra but also from neighbouring Odisha and Chhattisgarh.

ADVERTISEMENT

Later, Dr. Mallikarjuna participated in International Radiology Day celebrations at the Radiology Department in KGH. He also inaugurated permanent benches, provided by Lions Club, for the benefit of patients in the hospitals. The benches, costing ₹50 lakh, would be given to various wards of KGH.

Dr Radhakrishna, Dr. Sunil Kumar and Dr. Prasad were present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.