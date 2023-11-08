HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Collector inaugurates 120 kw solar power facility at KGH in Visakhapatnam

November 08, 2023 10:10 pm | Updated 10:10 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

District Collector A. Mallikarjuna inaugurated a 120 KW solar power facility on the rooftop of the CSR Block in King George Hospital, in presence of M. Ravindranath, Executive Director, Vizag Asset, DS Varma, Head-HR adn Admin of AMNS India, Vizag, Ashok Kumar, Superintendent, KGH, and Butchi Raju, Principal, Andhra Medical College, on Wednesday.

AMNS India had installed the solar facility, which can generate up to 18,000 units, a month, at a cost of ₹50 lakh. K. Shilpa, in-charge of the Oncology Department, was present.

The Collector thanked AMNS India Ltd. for their support in installing the solar power facility in KGH and Government Victoria Hospital (Ghosha hospital). He said that the State government was keen on providing better amenities to patients and their attendants apart from providing them medical care. Measures were being taken to improve the facilities at KGH, which caters to the needs of patients not only from North Andhra but also from neighbouring Odisha and Chhattisgarh.

Later, Dr. Mallikarjuna participated in International Radiology Day celebrations at the Radiology Department in KGH. He also inaugurated permanent benches, provided by Lions Club, for the benefit of patients in the hospitals. The benches, costing ₹50 lakh, would be given to various wards of KGH.

Dr Radhakrishna, Dr. Sunil Kumar and Dr. Prasad were present.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.