Collector has a busy outing in Chintapalle

04 February 2022 08:20 IST

He inaugurates several projects in the Agency

Laying the foundation stone for several development projects, visiting Sachivalayams, hospitals, inspecting the progress of ongoing projects, and interacting with farmers and having adventure rides, Collector A. Mallikarjuna had a busy day in Chintapalle mandal in the Agency area of Visakhapatnam district on Thursday.

The Collector visited Cheruvula Venam village in Lambasingi grama panchayat, wherehe interacted with tourists and enquired about the facilities. Several tourists requested the Collectorto arrangelighting along the roads leading to the village. They also requested to arrange benches, drinking water facilities and a viewpoint. The Collector assured them that he would initiate steps to develop tourist places in the Agency.

Later, he visited the village and spoke with the locals. The localsurged him to construct a school building, community hall, Anganwadi centre and also sanction forest right pattas. He also inspected the construction of a sachivalayam at Chowdapalli village and a coffee eco-flower unit. Later, he also visited the waiting home for tribal pregnant woman and enquired about the facilities over there.

Duringhis visit to Lambasingi village, the Collector spent some time at the strawberry fields and interacted with the farmers. He asked officials to encourage production of strawberries, brocolli, and baby corn. Later he went to Tajangi and inspected the progress of work on the Tribal Freedom Fighters Museum which is being constructed at a budget of ₹35 crore. He also took a zipline ride at the tourist spot along with ITDA Project Officer R. Gopalakrishna.

Along with Paderu MLA K. Bhagya Lakshmi, helaid the foundation stone for road development works from Gattumpakalu to Nuthibanda village covering Puligondi, Lakkavaram, Rayapalem, Nimmapalem areas, at a budget of ₹2.34 crore.

The Collector also inaugurated a Grama Sachivalayam constructedat acost of ₹40 lakh at Chintapalle, a road which was constructed between Bheemanapalle to Cheruvula Venam at a cost of ₹80 lakh under ‘Mission Connect Paderu’. Later, he laid the foundation stone for an eco-pulping unit at G. Madugula.

Mr. Gopala Krishna, Paderu Sub-Collector V. Abhishek, and Additional SP (Chintapalle) D. Tushar accompanied the Collector.