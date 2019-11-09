Collector for awareness on waste disposal norms

All business establishments, especially hotels, hospitals and diagnostic centres in the district, violating the waste management norms should be identified and stringent action should taken against them, Collector V. Vinay Chand has said.

Medical waste

The officials concerned have been instructed to organise awareness meetings with the registered medical practitioners in the rural and Agency areas and submit a report in a fortnight, he said on Friday, adding that Municipal Commissioners of Elamanchili and Narsipatnam should also act in this direction.

Apart from this, syringes after vaccination of animals should be disposed of safely by veterinary clinics, the Collector added. Mr. Vinay Chand also asked the hospital waste management agency Maridi to reduce charges it was collecting from its clients, stating that more establishments would be included for servicing by the move.

Plastic pollution

Plastic waste generated in the district should be recycled by setting up a plant and more awareness should be created against use of plastic below 50 microns.

Municipal Commissioner G. Srijana, Divisional Forest Officer C. Selvam, trainee Collector Pratishta, A.P. Pollution Control Board Environment Engineer Prasada Rao, DMHO S. Tirupati Rao, KGH RMO K.S.L.G. Sastry, GVMC Chief Medical Officer A. Hemath and other officials participated in the meeting.