Visakhapatnam: Collector flags off six CNG buses at Visakha Valley School
It is one of many green initiatives, say officials
District Collector A. Mallikarjuna, who is also the Chairman of Visakha Valley School (VVS), flagged off six new CNG buses, which were added to the school’s existing fleet of buses, at the school on Friday.
GVMC Commissioner G. Lakshmisha , Deputy Transport Commissioner G.C. Raja Ratnam, D.S. Varma, Head (HR and Admin) of AMNS India Pvt. Ltd., and school principal Eshwari Prabhakar participated in the flagging-off ceremony.
Mr. Mallikarjuna said that the decision to procure CNG buses was one of the many green initiatives embarked upon by the school. He added that the developmental activities envisaged by the school management would take the institution to newer heights.
Principal Eshwari Prabhakar said that VVS has always been a frontrunner in environmental protection through conservation and safeguarding of natural resources. “The procurement of CNG buses is a step in that direction. No other school or college in the district is operating CNG buses,” she said.
Secretary and Correspondent K. Thimma Reddy was present.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.