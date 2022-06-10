Visakhapatnam: Collector flags off six CNG buses at Visakha Valley School

Special Correspondent June 10, 2022 21:10 IST

Special Correspondent June 10, 2022 21:10 IST

It is one of many green initiatives, say officials

Collector A. Mallikarjuna, Principal Eshwari Prabhakar, and District Transport Commissioner G.C. Raja Ratnam flagging off the new bus, in Visakhapatnam on Friday.

It is one of many green initiatives, say officials

District Collector A. Mallikarjuna, who is also the Chairman of Visakha Valley School (VVS), flagged off six new CNG buses, which were added to the school’s existing fleet of buses, at the school on Friday. GVMC Commissioner G. Lakshmisha , Deputy Transport Commissioner G.C. Raja Ratnam, D.S. Varma, Head (HR and Admin) of AMNS India Pvt. Ltd., and school principal Eshwari Prabhakar participated in the flagging-off ceremony. Mr. Mallikarjuna said that the decision to procure CNG buses was one of the many green initiatives embarked upon by the school. He added that the developmental activities envisaged by the school management would take the institution to newer heights. Principal Eshwari Prabhakar said that VVS has always been a frontrunner in environmental protection through conservation and safeguarding of natural resources. “The procurement of CNG buses is a step in that direction. No other school or college in the district is operating CNG buses,” she said. Secretary and Correspondent K. Thimma Reddy was present.



Our code of editorial values