Collector discusses arrangements for two-day G-20 conference

January 05, 2023 05:37 am | Updated 01:06 am IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Collector A. Mallikarjuna conducted a coordination meeting to discuss the arrangements for the coming G-20 conference, scheduled to be held in Visakhapatnam on March 29 and 30, here on Wednesday.

Officials from the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC), Visakhapatnam Metropolitan Region Development Authority (VMRDA), Tourism, Revenue, Roads & Buildings and a few other departments attended.

During the meeting, Mr. Mallikarjuna discussed about the possible venue, stage, accommodation, transportation and other arrangements for the delegates attending the meeting from 20 countries. He said that cultural programmes should be organised reflecting the culture and traditions of the region.

The Collector asked the GVMC Commissioner P. Raja Babu to ensure that all the roads, major junctions and tourist places are clean as the delegates may visit local tourist and sightseeing places, he said. Major tourist spots like R.K Beach, Rushikonda, Yarada, Erra Matti Dibbalu, Thotlakonda, Kailasagiri, Indira Gandhi Zoological Park (IGZP) should be plastic-free, he added. RDO Srinivasa Murthy was present.