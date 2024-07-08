ADVERTISEMENT

Collector directs officials to make elaborate arrangements for Simhachalam Giri Pradakshina

Published - July 08, 2024 11:48 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Officials told to arrange police bandobast, ensure drinking water kiosks and mobile toilets are set up for the convenience of devotees embarking on 32-km trek on July 20

The Hindu Bureau

I&PR officials told to be present at the command control room which will be monitored from the Collectorate by the Revenue Divisional Officer for the annual event organised by the Sri Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Devasthanam, at Simhachalam. | Photo Credit: File Photo

District Collector Harendhira Prasad asked the officials concerned to make elaborate arrangements for the annual Simhachalam Giri Pradakshina organised by Sri Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Devasthanam scheduled on July 20, keeping in view the previous experiences.

The officials were directed to ensure there was no inconvenience to the devotees taking part in the 32-km trek.

Reviewing the arrangements with the officials of various departments, during a meeting organised at the collectorate here on Monday, Mr. Harendhira Prasad ordered to arrange police outposts, public addressing systems, police bandobast, drinking water kiosks, mobile toilets, proper sanitation etc, as lakhs of people are expected to take part in the annual fest.

He directed them to take steps to ensure there were no issues in the queue lines. He instructed the Medical & Health Department to arrange ambulances and medical outposts.

The Collector said that medical outposts should be equipped with ORS packets, medicines, first-aid kits, an ANM and a doctor.

The Collector also directed APEPDCL officers to ensure that there is an uninterrupted electricity supply throughout the trek route and to arrange generators wherever necessary.

Coming to the Appughar Beach, where the devotees take a holy dip, the Collector asked the Fisheries Department to deploy swimmers and arrange a public addressing system to ensure there were no drowning incidents. The APSRTC authorities were directed to arrange necessary buses on that day.

Mr. Prasad also said that police and I&PR officials should be present at the command control room which will be monitored from Collectorate by the Revenue Divisional Cfficer.

Joint Commissioner of Police K. Fakeerappa, Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation Additional Commissioner K.S. Viswanadhan, Joint Collector Mayur Ashok, Simhachalam Devasthanam executive officer S. Srinivas Murthy and others were present

