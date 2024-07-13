ADVERTISEMENT

Collector directs officials to complete BRTS roadworks before Giri Pradakshina festival

Published - July 13, 2024 11:25 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Complete the works early as lakhs of devotees were expected to circumambulate around the 32-km long road around the hill range as part of the annual festival, Collector tells officials

The Hindu Bureau

Collector M.N. Harendhira Prasad has directed the officials concerned to complete the works at Bus Rapid Transit System (BRTS) road before the annual ‘Giri Pradakshina’ of Sri Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple, Simhachalam, scheduled for July 20.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Collector inspected the roadworks from Old Gosala to Adavivaram Junction as part of his review of the Giri Pradakshina works. He told the officials to complete the works early as lakhs of devotees were expected to circumambulate around the 32-km long road around the hill range as part of the annual festival. He added that they should not face any inconvenience.

He also directed the officials concerned to provide basic amenities such as drinking water and washrooms all along the route. He directed temple Executive Officer S. Srinivasa Murthy to ensure that proper arrangements were made in the queue lines for the convenience of devotees going for darshan of the deity. The Collector told the officials that he would hold another review meeting on the festival and asked them to complete the roadworks by then.

Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) Chief Engineer Ravikrishna Raju, Chief City Planner Suresh, S.E. Vinay Kumar and engineering officials of the temple were also present.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Earlier, the Collector inspected the King George Hospital (KGH) and inquired about the services at the hospital. He inspected the CT and MRI scanning centres in the hospital. Later, he held a meeting with the HODs of various departments. KGH Superintendent K. Sivananda and Andhra Medical College (AMC) Principal G. Butchi Raju apprised the Collector about the situation at the hospital.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US