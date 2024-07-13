GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Collector directs officials to complete BRTS roadworks before Giri Pradakshina festival

Complete the works early as lakhs of devotees were expected to circumambulate around the 32-km long road around the hill range as part of the annual festival, Collector tells officials

Published - July 13, 2024 11:25 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

Collector M.N. Harendhira Prasad has directed the officials concerned to complete the works at Bus Rapid Transit System (BRTS) road before the annual ‘Giri Pradakshina’ of Sri Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple, Simhachalam, scheduled for July 20.

The Collector inspected the roadworks from Old Gosala to Adavivaram Junction as part of his review of the Giri Pradakshina works. He told the officials to complete the works early as lakhs of devotees were expected to circumambulate around the 32-km long road around the hill range as part of the annual festival. He added that they should not face any inconvenience.

He also directed the officials concerned to provide basic amenities such as drinking water and washrooms all along the route. He directed temple Executive Officer S. Srinivasa Murthy to ensure that proper arrangements were made in the queue lines for the convenience of devotees going for darshan of the deity. The Collector told the officials that he would hold another review meeting on the festival and asked them to complete the roadworks by then.

Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) Chief Engineer Ravikrishna Raju, Chief City Planner Suresh, S.E. Vinay Kumar and engineering officials of the temple were also present.

Earlier, the Collector inspected the King George Hospital (KGH) and inquired about the services at the hospital. He inspected the CT and MRI scanning centres in the hospital. Later, he held a meeting with the HODs of various departments. KGH Superintendent K. Sivananda and Andhra Medical College (AMC) Principal G. Butchi Raju apprised the Collector about the situation at the hospital.

