Collector, Commissioner of Police review arrangements for PM’s visit

Rajya Sabha MP V. Vijaya Sai Reddy accompanying Collector A. Mallikarjuna and Commissioner of Police Ch. Srikanth on a review of the arrangements being made for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s programme at the Andhra University grounds in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: V. Raju

Collector A. Mallikarjuna, Commissioner of Police Ch. Srikanth and Rajya Sabha MP V. Vijaya Sai Reddy on Wednesday visited the Andhra University Engineering College grounds to inspect the arrangements being made for a public programme which Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to attend soon.

The trio were accompanied by GVMC Commissioner P. Raja Babu and Andhra University Vice-Chancellor P.V.G.D. Prasad Reddy

Mr. Mallikarjuna said that Mr. Modi would arrive in Visakhapatnam on November 11 and would take part in a public meeting on November 12. The Prime Minister would lay a foundation stone and inaugurate works related to seven projects worth ₹10,472 crore.

Upgradation of the fishing harbour, laying of a six-lane Visakhapatnam-Raipur economic corridor, building a dedicated port road between Convent Junction and Sheela Nagar, redevelopment of Visakhapatnam Railway Station, establishment of a GAIL pipeline between Srikakulam and Angul, and development of the ONGC ‘U-field’ are some of the works which will be inaugurated by Mr. Modi, Mr. Mallikarjuna said.

Arrangements being made keeping in view an audience of around one lakh expected at the venue, he said.

Mr. Vijaya Sai Reddy said that the official communication regarding the Prime Minister’s visit to Vizag was sent from the Prime Minister’s Office to the State government on Wednesday. However, the finer details of the programme are yet to be announced.