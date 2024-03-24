Collector calls for concerted efforts to end tuberculosis

March 24, 2024 04:44 pm | Updated 04:44 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

District Collector A. Mallikarjuna has said that tuberculosis (TB) is a disease, which can be cured by taking the complete course of drugs, along with nutrition sufficient diet and exercise. He called for concerted efforts for eliminating TB.

An awareness rally was organised jointly by the District Medical and Health Department and the TB Control Society from the Collectorate to the Zilla Parishad on March 24 in Visakhapatnam.

The Collector flagged off the rally and participated in it. Later, addressing the gathering held at the Zilla Parishad, Dr. Mallikarjuna said that there were 1,200 TB patients in Visakhapatnam district. They were being provided the necessary medicines from time to time. They were also being provided nutritious food, free of cost with the financial support extended by industries as part of their CSR activity. About ₹5 lakh a month, was being spent on the purchase of nutrition kits. He said that all out efforts were being made for the total elimination of TB with the support of all stakeholders.

DM&HO P. Jagadeeswara Rao garlanded a portrait of Robert Kotch, who had discovered TB causing bacteria, and paid rich tributes.

District TB Control Officer Ch. Purnachandra Babu presided.

Dr. R. Sunil Kumar, Superintendent of the Government Hospital for Chest and Communicable Diseases, was present.

Doctors, ANMs, ASHA workers and Nursing students were among those who participated in the programme.

Dr. KS Phaneendra Kumar, consultant pulmonologist, KIMS ICON, Visakhapatnam said, “TB is one of the world’s deadliest diseases and recent years have seen an increase in drug-resistant TB. Though the disease is preventable and curable, still it claims 4,100 lives each day and close to 27,000 people fall ill with it worldwide”.

Investments in research and innovation are vital to fast-track efforts to reach the end TB targets, he said in a statement.

