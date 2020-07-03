Collector: be wary of middlemen

VISAKHAPATNAM

03 July 2020 23:12 IST

Some middlemen are trying to mislead people by trying to sell government lands, after occupying them, and passing them off as private lands. District Collector V. Vinay Chand cautioned the public in a statement on Friday not to fall a prey to such people. Purchase and sale of government lands is a crime. The list of government lands in the district are declared in the prohibited lands list (22 A). The lists can be obtained from the Tehsildar Offices, RDO Office and the official website of the district www.vizagcollectorate.in

