Visakhapatnam

Collector: be wary of middlemen

Some middlemen are trying to mislead people by trying to sell government lands, after occupying them, and passing them off as private lands. District Collector V. Vinay Chand cautioned the public in a statement on Friday not to fall a prey to such people. Purchase and sale of government lands is a crime. The list of government lands in the district are declared in the prohibited lands list (22 A). The lists can be obtained from the Tehsildar Offices, RDO Office and the official website of the district www.vizagcollectorate.in

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 3, 2020 11:15:18 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Visakhapatnam/collector-be-wary-of-middlemen/article31984215.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY