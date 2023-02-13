HamberMenu
Collector advises officials to look for opportunities to promote tourism in Visakhapatnam district

February 13, 2023 11:47 pm | Updated 11:47 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

District Collector A. Mallikarjuna has advised the officials concerned to look at all possibilities for promotion of tourism in the district.

The Collector presided over the District Tourism Council meet here on Monday. Representatives of tourism-related companies presented their ideas and proposals to the Collector. Adventure sports, electric bikes and all-terrain bikes were some of the proposals put forth by the participants.

Dr. Mallikarjuna directed the Regional Director of Tourism to study the proposals submitted by the companies.

Joint Collector K. Viswanathan and Deputy Commissioner of Police Sumit Sunil Garud participated.

