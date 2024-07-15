GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Collective efforts needed to make KGH a model hospital, says Health Minister Satya Kumar Yadav

Proposals are being made to take up screening of women for breast and cervical cancer in Andhra Pradesh, says the Health Minister

Published - July 15, 2024 09:29 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Harish Gilai
Union Minister of State for Heavy Industries and Steel Bhupathiraju Srinivasa Varma and Health Minister Satya Kumar Yadav being greeted by the BJP cadre at the party office at Lawson’s Bay Colony in Visakhapatnam on Monday.

Union Minister of State for Heavy Industries and Steel Bhupathiraju Srinivasa Varma and Health Minister Satya Kumar Yadav being greeted by the BJP cadre at the party office at Lawson’s Bay Colony in Visakhapatnam on Monday. | Photo Credit: K.R. DEEPAK

Health Minister Satya Kumar Yadav has said that steps should be taken collectively to make the 179-year-old King George Hospital (KGH), a model hospital.

He conducted a review meeting with the heads of various departments of the KGH, here, on July 15 (Monday). Visakhapatnam MP M. Sribharat, Collector M.N. Harendhira Prasad, TDP State president Palla Srinivasa Rao, Visakhapatnam North MLA P. Vishnu Kumar Raju also took part in the meeting.

Mr. Satya Kumar Yadav said that steps should be taken to ensure that more people came to government hospitals. Issues in the government hospitals such as lack of amenities and high-end equipment, inadequate staff would be addressed, he said.

Lauding Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu for their vision, the Health Minister announced that proposals were being made to take up screening of women in Andhra Pradesh for breast and cervical cancer. He said that matching grants would be raised for the ongoing construction of the 12 medical colleges in the State.

MP M. Sribharat stressed the need to maintain sanitation on the KGH premises. The authorities concerned are unable to construct high-rise building blocks in the KGH due to lack of funds, he said and suggested that if new blocks were to be constructed, they should be G+20 so to cater to the needs of people in the coming 50 years.

Collector Harendhira Prasad said that a large number of patients were visiting the KGH from neighbouring Odisha and stressed the need for providing toilets and other amenities for the patients.

KGH Superintendent Dr. P. Sivananda, Andhra Medical College Principal Dr. Butchiraju and others were present in the meeting.

Earlier in the day, Mr. Satya Kumar Yadav and Union Minister of State for Heavy Industries and Steel Bhupathiraju Srinivasa Varma were given a rousing reception at the Visakhapatnam airport. BJP MLA P. Vishnu Kumar Raju, former MLC P.V.N. Madhav and other leaders, along with TDP leaders, received them. A bike rally was organised from the airport to the BJP Office in Lawson’s Bay Colony.

Andhra Pradesh / Visakhapatnam / health

