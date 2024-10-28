Collective action required to address online crimes against women, says Visakhapatnam MP

Visakhapatnam MP and GITAM University president M. Sribharath emphasised the need for collective action to address online crimes against women while inaugurating the ‘Women And Technology (WAT)‘ conference jointly organised by GITAM Deemed to be University Women Empowerment Cell and Techmantric IT Solutions company, here on Monday. He added that by promoting digital literacy, self-confidence and community building, one can empower women to stay safe online.

Visakhapatnam City Police Commissioner Sankhabrata Bagchi warned citizens about the rising threat of cybercrime, particularly targeting young people, lonely women, and unemployed youth. The Police Commissioner emphasised the importance of being cautious when sharing personal information on social media platforms.

He highlighted the need for awareness about cyber frauds, which can be perpetrated through unknown callers and urged citizens to be vigilant and not share personal information, passwords or OTPs with unknown individuals.

GITAM EECE faculty Dr. Rajesh said that understanding the user manual of smart devices is very important to avoid online frauds.

Symbiosis Technologies CEO O. Naresh Kumar advised that youth must learn cyber security issues and build a good community with strong mental abilities.

All India Democratic Women’s Association (AIDWA) secretary Ramadevi, GITAM professors Dr. Niveditha, N. Chitra Saxena, Information Technology Association of Andhra Pradesh president M. Lakshmi, GITAM Women Empowerment Cell chairperson Dr. Srividya, Techmantric CEO V. Surya and others participated in the discussions.

