Cognitive Digital Therapy Centre inaugurated on Andhra University campus in Visakhapatnam

October 21, 2023 08:08 pm | Updated 08:08 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau

Andhra University Vice-Chancellor P.V.G.D. Prasad Reddy inaugurated the Cognitive Digital Therapy Centre in the Department of Psychology on the university campus on Saturday.

This centre has been set up in the campus as part of the university’s efforts to provide practical knowledge to students, he added.

The department head M.V.R. Raju said that the centre will help in identifying psychological problems, depression, stress and anxiety among people. An alcohol aversion therapy and neurophysiological lab were also opened in the department.

