COE at RINL will be the hub for digital solutions to steel industry, says CMD

A consortium of RINL, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, Andhra Pradesh Government and STPI has launched the COE-Kalpataru at Visakhapatnam Steel Plant

The Hindu Bureau VISAKHAPATNAM
October 28, 2022 23:37 IST

The Centre of Entrepreneurship (COE) at the Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited (RINL) will bring in several start-ups from across the country to work for the steel and other industries, Atul Bhatt, CMD of the RINL and Chief Mentor of the COE, has said.

The consortium of the RINL, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), Government of Andhra Pradesh and Software Technology Parks of India (STPI) have launched the Centre of Entrepreneurship-Kalpataru (COE-Kalpataru) on Industry 4.0 at the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant.

Addressing the participants of a partnership summit held on Friday to share knowledge, Mr. Bhatt expressed confidence that the COE would the hub for digital solutions to the Indian steel industry.

Speaking on the occasion, Arvind Kumar, Director General, STPI, asked the partner industries to get associated with the COE and reap the benefits of early implementation of industry 4.0 in their organisations. He expressed confidence that the COE at the RINL, the 21st Centre of Entrepreneurship (COE), would provide solutions for various challenges being faced by the Indian Industry.

A.K. Saxena, Director (Operation) – RINL, and member of Project Management Group- Kalpataru, welcomed the partner industries and invited them to visit the forged wheel plant of the RINL at Re Bareli, where Industry 4.0 standards have already implemented.

Commodore Hemant Khatri, CMD, Hindustan Shipyard Limited; Girish Chandra Choukse, Business Unit head, NTPC- Simhadri; Mohapatra, Director(Commercial), Kudremukh Iron Ore Company Limited; S.V. Rambabu, Director(Finance), HSL; C.V.D. Ramprasad, Director, STPI were among those who participated. B. Suresh, Additional Director, STPI-Visakhapatnam, gave a brief on the project Kalpataru.

