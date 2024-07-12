ADVERTISEMENT

Coastal security exercise Sagar Kavach conducted by State and Central security wings

Published - July 12, 2024 09:21 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

Kamalakara Rao V _11831

Security wings of both State and Union governments take part in two-day coastal security exercise ‘Sagar Kavach’ along the Andhra Pradesh coast.

A two-day coordinated coastal security exercise ‘Sagar Kavach - 01/24’ for Andhra Pradesh was conducted on the last two days (July 10 &11) to assess the effectiveness of the coastal security mechanism, according to a release from the Eastern Naval Command (ENC), here, on Friday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Various stakeholders, including the Indian Navy, Indian Coast Guard, CISF, Customs, RPF and State agencies such as State police, Marine police, Fisheries, Intelligence Bureau and Visakhapatnam Port Authorities, took part in the exercise.

Indian Naval ships along with Coast Guard ships participated in the exercise.

Extensive aerial surveillance of coastal area by both Naval and Coast Guard air assets was undertaken during the exercise which was closely monitored at Joint Operations Centre (East), Eastern Naval Command.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The exercise witnessed close coordination and synergy of all coastal security stakeholders. The exercise has further strengthened the coastal security construct, the release added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US