Coastal security exercise Sagar Kavach conducted by State and Central security wings

A two-day coordinated coastal security exercise ‘Sagar Kavach - 01/24’ for Andhra Pradesh was conducted on the last two days (July 10 &11) to assess the effectiveness of the coastal security mechanism, according to a release from the Eastern Naval Command (ENC), here, on Friday.

Various stakeholders, including the Indian Navy, Indian Coast Guard, CISF, Customs, RPF and State agencies such as State police, Marine police, Fisheries, Intelligence Bureau and Visakhapatnam Port Authorities, took part in the exercise.

Indian Naval ships along with Coast Guard ships participated in the exercise.

Extensive aerial surveillance of coastal area by both Naval and Coast Guard air assets was undertaken during the exercise which was closely monitored at Joint Operations Centre (East), Eastern Naval Command.

The exercise witnessed close coordination and synergy of all coastal security stakeholders. The exercise has further strengthened the coastal security construct, the release added.