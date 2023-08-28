Coastal Andhra Pradesh witnessed the maximum number of heatwave days in 2023, highest in the last 10 years

August 28, 2023 07:30 pm | Updated 07:30 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Coastal Andhra Pradesh experienced the worst hot weather season in 2023. Visakhapatnam city (Waltair) experienced severe heatwave conditions with a record highest maximum temperature of 43.4 degrees Celsius (with maximum temperature departure of 11 degrees C from normal) on June 10, the highest in the last 60 years.

Though children and senior citizens had suffered the most due to the erratic weather, even those in the middle-age group complained of the sun sapping their energy for more days, this year, compared to previous years.

During the last 10 years starting with 2014, the frequency of heat wave days, during the hot weather season, was the highest this year with 31 days, while the previous highest figure was 24 days in 2019, which was against the normal of 15 days a year.

In June 2023, heatwaves occurred for 17 days before the advance of southwest monsoon. Severe heatwave conditions in the season prevailed at isolated pockets for seven days in East Godavari, for six days in Guntur, for five days in Visakhapatnam, for three days each in Srikakulam and West Godavari and for two days in Krishna districts of coastal Andhra Pradesh, says P.V. Rama Rao, a retired Director of IMD.

Due to a delay in advance and coverage of southwest monsoon by 12 days in the State, the hot weather season was extended up to the third week of June, 2023, says Mr. Rama Rao, who has made a study, based on the data collected from the IMD and the A.P. State Disaster Management authorities.

“The severe heatwave conditions in Visakhapatnam on June 10, 2023, can be attributed to the arrest of sea breeze due to the location of the axis of trough line over the station and prevailing very light dry winds from a westerly direction. The relative humidity fell rapidly from 76% to 29% in the afternoon resulting in the citizens experiencing severe heat waves. Visakhapatnam airport recorded a maximum temperature of 44.6 degree C, with a departure of 9.5 degree C from the normal on the same day,” he recalls.

Tuni in East Godavari district recorded the highest maximum temperature of 46.4 degree C, with maximum temperature departure of 10.5 degree C from normal.

“Tuni is the only station in AP, which continuously experienced heat wave conditions for 10 days from April 10 to 19, 2023, which includes two days of severe heat wave. It is also the station which recorded the highest number of 22 days out of 31 days of heat waves in the season in coastal Andhra Pradesh. Its location over rocky areas, and hill ranges surrounding it, are the one of the main reasons for the increase in the frequency of heat wave days. However, Kakinada city, located in a south-south westerly direction at a distance of 60 km away from Tuni, didn’t record heat wave even a single day in April, 2023,” says Mr. Rama Rao.

In Rayalaseema subdivision, heatwaves occurred for five days in the month of June 2023, against normal of nil to five days in a year, he says. Rayalaseema is less prone to heat wave conditions and however, it experiences hot weather with record maximum temperatures varying from 39 to 44 degree Celsius during hot weather season.

Studies indicate that in Andhra Pradesh, south Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Godavari districts are more prone to heat wave conditions. Guntur and Krishna districts are vulnerable to severe heat wave conditions. In comparison, the northern districts of Srikakulam, Vizianagaram and Visakhapatnam are less prone to heatwaves.

