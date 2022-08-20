Coast Guard takes up clean-up drive at RK Beach in Visakhapatnam

ADVERTISEMENT

As part of ‘Puneet Sagar Abhiyan’ under the theme ‘Swachh Sagar and Surakshit Sagar’, Indian Coast Guard District Headquarters No. 6 (AP), Visakhapatnam, conducted a special clean-up drive at Ramakrishna Beach here on Saturday.

As part of the drive, an awareness programme was also conducted.

Coast Guard personnel and family members, including school and college students, participated in the special drive. The marine litter and debris were collected and disposed of safely in coordination with the staff from the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC).

