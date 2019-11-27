Coast Guard ship Shaurya visits Australia

Indian Coast Guard Ship Shaurya, which is on a goodwill visit to Australia, arrived in the Port of Darwin on Tuesday.

The ship was accorded a grand welcome by the Maritime Security Agency prior to the joint exercise with HMAS Bathurst.

ICGS Shaurya will stay at the Port of Darwin till November 29, during which it will be remained open for visitors.

Joint exercise

The visit is aimed at building ‘bridges of friendship’ between the maritime forces of the two nations. A special focus will be on capacity building through joint exercises and professional interaction in ‘Search and Rescue’, ‘Visit Board Search’ and Seize (VBSS) and ‘Pollution Response’, apart from cross-deck exercises, a statement issued by the ICG said here.

Combating pollution

The personnel of ICGS Shaurya would share their experiences in the field of combating pollution response, anti-piracy and armed robbery with the personnel of Maritime Border Force of Australia, the statement added.