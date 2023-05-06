ADVERTISEMENT

Coast Guard rescues 10 Indian fishermen from Maldivian waters, bring them to Visakhapatnam

May 06, 2023 05:42 pm | Updated 05:42 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Of the 10 fishermen, eight belong to Kerala (Vizhinjam) and two are from Tamil Nadu (Kanyakumari)

The Hindu Bureau

A total of 10 Indian fishermen, who were rescued from Maldivian waters, have been safely brought to Visakhapatnam by the Indian Coast Guard on Saturday.

The fishermen had ventured into the sea from Thengapatnam (near Kanyakumari, Tamil Nadu) on April 16. Subsequently, their boat developed engine failure and they were adrift without any help for five days. The fishermen were rescued by MV Furious on April 26. Based on information received at Coast Guard Maritime Rescue Coordination Center (MRCC), ICGS Vigraha was dispatched to embark these rescued fishermen from the merchant vessel transiting off Campbell Bay in the Andaman & Nicobar Islands, according to a statement issued by the PIB, here, on Saturday.

Of the 10 fishermen, eight belong to Kerala (Vizhinjam) and two are from Tamil Nadu (Kanyakumari). A preliminary medical examination of all 10 rescued fishermen was done onboard the Coast Guard ship and all were found to be in a healthy condition.

