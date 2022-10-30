Coast Guard organises walkathon in Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau VISAKHAPATNAM
October 30, 2022 17:43 IST

A walkathon, organised by the Coast Guard, from the Coast Guard District Headquarters no. 6 (AP) to Scindia Junction and back to commemorate the celebration of Fit India Run 3.0, was flagged off by Deputy Inspector General Yoginder Dhaka on Sunday.

The participants carried placards and banners displaying the spirit of unity and the importance of fitness in daily life. Emphasis was given to the adoption of safety culture and the need to strengthen the coastal security, safety of life and property at sea.

Coast Guard personnel, including officers, men and civilians, participated in the campaign

