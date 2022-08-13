Coast Guard organises cycle rally in Visakhapatnam

ADVERTISEMENT

As a part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebration, Indian Coast Guard District Headquarters No. 6, Andhra Pradesh, conducted a cycle rally on Friday. The rally was flagged off by Deputy Inspector General Himanshu Nautiyal, and about 75 cyclists participated in the rally to commemorate 75 years of Independence.

The rally commenced from Coast Guard Complex at Malkapuram and passed through the city reaching Vizag Steel plant and back to the headquarters covering a total distance of approximately 40 kms.

The cyclist carried placards and banners, displaying spirit of unity and marking the celebration of 75 years of Independence.

ADVERTISEMENT

During the rally, emphasis was also given on adoption of safety culture, need to strengthen the coastal security and safety of life and property at sea.