Coast Guard housing complex inaugurated

Keeping in view the need for housing and improving quality of life for its personnel, Coast Guard inaugurated a new housing complex for its subordinate officers at Malkapuram, in the city on Tuesday.
The housing complex with 93 married accommodations was inaugurated by Ms. Neela Pathania, president Tatrakshika, Eastern Seaboard, in the presence of Additional Director General V.S. Pathania, Commander, Coast Guard Eastern Seaboard.
Speaking at the programme, Mr. Pathania said that the complex was completed on time and the latest pre-cast fabrication technology was used in the construction.
The housing complex comes with green concept to conserve energy, has rainwater harvesting system and planned arboriculture.
Talking about upcoming projects, he said that another 168 married accommodation for sailors, OTM complex for headquarters and sports and auditorium, will be coming up shortly.
