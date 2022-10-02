Coast Guard holds special cleanliness drive in Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau VISAKHAPATNAM
October 02, 2022 23:02 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The Coast Guard District HeadQuarters-6 AP (CGDHQ-6) (AP) conducted a special cleanliness drive as part of Swachhta 2.0 cleanliness campaign, Puneet Sagar and environmental protection activities, launched by the Government of India, here on Sunday.

As many as 430 personnel from various afloat and ashore units under the Command participated to clean all underlying plastics, rags, bins and other non-biodegradable waste, which impacts the health of the ocean.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

The cleanliness drive was conducted in and around the premises of the Coast Guard Residential Area in coordination with the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC). The staff of GVMC along with Coast Guard personnel cleaned and also cleared all the plastic waste lying in the drains.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app