Coast Guard holds special cleanliness drive in Visakhapatnam

The Coast Guard District HeadQuarters-6 AP (CGDHQ-6) (AP) conducted a special cleanliness drive as part of Swachhta 2.0 cleanliness campaign, Puneet Sagar and environmental protection activities, launched by the Government of India, here on Sunday.

As many as 430 personnel from various afloat and ashore units under the Command participated to clean all underlying plastics, rags, bins and other non-biodegradable waste, which impacts the health of the ocean.

The cleanliness drive was conducted in and around the premises of the Coast Guard Residential Area in coordination with the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC). The staff of GVMC along with Coast Guard personnel cleaned and also cleared all the plastic waste lying in the drains.


