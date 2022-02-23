Coast Guard Director General inaugurates auditorium in Visakhapatnam

Director General Indian Coast Guard V.S. Pathania reviewed progress of infrastructure augmentation at Coast Guard Station, Visakhapatnam, on his maiden visit to the city after assuming charge as Director General.

He inaugurated the state-of-the-art auditorium 'Ragini', which has a seating capacity of 192 and is equipped with Dolby Digital surround system to provide the much needed audio-visual aid training and lecture platform to enhance professional growth of ICG personnel.