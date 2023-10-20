Coaching train services on Koraput-Kirandul line restored

October 20, 2023 08:50 pm | Updated 08:50 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The coaching train services on the Koraput-Kirandul line, which was affected between Jarati and Manabar section, was restored on Friday.

The first train, 08551 Visakhapatnam-Kirandul passenger special, was allowed on this line for Kirandul.

Adequate precautionary measures have been taken to ensure the safe operation of coaching trains on this route, including running them during daylight with restricted speed. The 08551 passenger special was allowed to run all the way to Kirandul, and it was preceded by a goods train, said the railways officials.

Various department inspectors, such as Traffic, Electrical, Mechanical, and engineering, have accompanied the train to ensure the safe passage of the train in this section and make observations.

Goods train services on this route have resumed since October 10 with restricted speed in the affected portion.

The Waltair Division has set up machinery, communication control centres, power supply arrangements, illumination for 24/7 working, and catering and drinking water facilities for labour and supervision staff.

The plan is to restore train services to Howrah, Bhubaneswar, and Rourkela gradually, with a focus on observing all necessary precautionary measures. This move was a significant step towards the full restoration of train services in the area, improving transportation and connectivity for the region, the railway officials added.