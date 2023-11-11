Co-creative Corner inaugurated in Andhra University in Visakhapatnam

November 11, 2023 06:32 pm | Updated 06:32 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

Andhra University Vice-Chancellor P.V.G.D. Prasad Reddy on Saturday inaugurated Co-creative Corner in the first floor of NASSCOM (National Association of Software and Service Companies) Centre of Excellence building on the university premises here. The centre was inaugurated on National Education Day. A.P. Innovation Society Chief Executive Officer T. Anil Kumar urged the young graduates to focus on the start-ups relating to Defence and Ports. The society is working with 47 incubators in the State, he added.