CM’s tour cancelled

January 27, 2023 09:53 pm | Updated 09:53 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s proposed tour to Visakhapatnam on January 28 has been cancelled. This was confirmed by the district administration. Mr Jagan was scheduled to attend Visakha Sri Sarada Peetham Varshika Mahotsav at Pendurthi. Later he was supposed to attend wedding receptions hosted by MP’s MVV Satyanarayana and B. Satyavathi at different places. Already the city police have conducted mock drill regarding the CM’s visit, while huge police force was mobilised at the airport. Beautification works were taken up at various places including from NAD to Pendurthi route. Hundreds of flexi’s were arranged along the Airport, Pendurthi, Thatichetlapalem, Tenneti Park to Rushikonda route in the wake of CM’s visit.

