In a noble initiative, CMR Group came forward to assist the State Government and provide help to the Vijayawada flood victims. CMR Founder & Chairman Mavuri Venkata Ramana met Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday and handed over a cheque for ₹50 lakh to him for the assistance.

