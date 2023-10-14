CME on palliative care held at cancer hospital in Visakhapatnam

October 14, 2023 11:07 pm | Updated 11:07 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital and Research Centre, Visakhapatnam, organised a Continuing Medical Education (CME) programme “Courage to Care,” focussing on the principles of serious health-related communication and compassionate End of Life Care, here on Saturday.

The central theme of the day emphasised that the foundation of Courage to Care begins with a single empathetic gesture. A participant shared, “Today was a profound experience, not only in my role as a doctor but as a human being. It revealed the true essence of kindness and empathy.”

Dr. Vidya Viswanath, a Palliative Care specialist at HBCH & RC, underlined the significance of “Courage to Care” by emphasising that this CME was crafted with the intention of training healthcare providers in Serious Health Related Communication and Compassionate End of Life Care, skills that are essential and can be developed through proper training.

ADVERTISEMENT

In an effort to immortalise the day and the lessons learned, a video was created to commemorate the occasion. This video serves as a testament to the commitment of healthcare professionals to delivering exceptional care.

The CME event concluded with the planting of saplings, a poignant tribute to the memory of patients who have been cared for at the Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital and Research Centre.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.