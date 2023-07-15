ADVERTISEMENT

CM will shift to Vizag during August or September: Y.V. Subba Reddy

July 15, 2023 07:54 pm | Updated 07:54 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

Y.V. Subba Reddy | Photo Credit:

YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) Regional Coordinator Y.V. Subba Reddy has said that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy will shift to Visakhapatnam either during August or September. He attributed the delay in shifting to VIzag to the court issues, and said all the issues will be resolved.

Speaking to the media here on Saturday, Mr. Subba Reddy condemned the statements of Opposition party leaders against the volunteer system. He said that the volunteers had been playing a pivotal role in bridging the gap between the people and the government by ensuring that the welfare schemes reached the eligible beneficiaries.

Remembering the COVID-19 pandemic period, Mr. Subba Reddy said: “At a time when people were frightened to come out of their houses, it was the volunteers who visited houses of people with symptoms, conducted checks and shifted them to hospitals. It is unfortunate to see some political leaders in indulging in mudslinging against them.”

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking about the resignation of former MLA Panchakarla Ramesh Babu, Mr. Subba Reddy said that it was a hasty decision, and he also ruled out the speculations that there were disputes within the party.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US