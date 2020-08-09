CM to lay stone for medical college at Paderu soon

35 acres of land has been earmarked for the institution, says District Collector

District Collector V. Vinay Chand has said that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy will soon lay the foundation for establishment of a medical college at Paderu. The medical college and hospital will help in providing better medical care services to the tribal people, he added.

The District Collector participated as the chief guest at the 36th Adivasi Day celebrations held, under the auspices of Paderu MLA K. Bhagyalakshmi, at the Talarisinghi Central Tribal Ashram School at Paderu on Sunday.

Addressing the gathering, the Collector said that 35 acres of land has already been earmarked for the medical college.

He spoke on the commitment of the Chief Minister towards the welfare of the tribal people, particularly, on provision of better health and education apart from development of tribal areas. The government was in the process of filling up of 5,700 posts in the Medical and Health Department.

The government has recruited a volunteer for every 50 families and established 212 village secretariats, he said.

Presiding over the programme, Ms. Bhagyalakshmi said that the Adivasi Day was being observed on a low key in view of the pandemic. She described Adivasis as great patriots and environment protectors. She said there were scientific reasons behind the celebration of Adivasi festivals like ‘itikela pandaga’ and ‘korrkotha pandaga.’ She recalled that the tribal people had played a major role in the freedom struggle under the leadership of Alluri Seetharama Raju. Mallu Dora and Gantam Dora had also played key roles in the freedom struggle.

The MLA said that RoFR pattas were given to tribal farmers during the tenure of former Chief Minister Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy. Now, Mr. Jagan has initiated the process of distribution of pattas for lakhs of acres to 50,000 tribal farmers in the State. She sought action against those indulging in mining in D-form patta lands, provision of network facilities and measures to stop COVID-19 deaths in tribal areas.

Araku MLA Chetti Phalguna said that the State government has filed a writ petition in the Supreme Court on G.O. No. 3. A skill development centre would be set up at Araku Valley. He said that 46 roads were being developed at an estimated cost of ₹49.90 crore.

ITDA Project Officer S. Venkateswar spoke.

As many as 16 Bolero vehicles were distributed to beneficiaries under National Scheduled Tribes Finance and Development Corporation (NSTFDC) scheme.

Former Minister M. Mani Kumari, Medical Council Member T. Narasinga Rao and Market Committee president Gayatri Devi were among those who attended.