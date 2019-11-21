CM to lay stone for AU hostels

Chief Minister Y.S Jagan Mohan Reddy will lay the foundation stone of a 45-room hostel building and a hostel exclusive for differently-abled students during the alumni meet of Andhra University, scheduled to be held on December 13, Vice-Chancellor P.V.G.D. Prasada Reddy has said.

The executive committee of Andhra University Alumni Association ( AAA) met here on Wednesday and deliberated on the arrangements for the alumni meet. Mr. Prasada Reddy, former V-C and Chairman of AAA Beela Satyanarayana, Former DGP N. Sambasiva Rao, and others took part in the meeting.

Get-together

The committee decided that the AU campus would be illuminated from December 10 to 13. On the day of the meet, the alumni would proceed to their departments and meet the faculty and students. They would go round the campus before proceeding to AU Convention Centre, the venue for the meet by 2.45 p.m. A cultural programme would be organised at 3 p.m. and the main event would begin at 4 p.m. “The Chief Minister will take part in the event,” the V-C said, adding that entry would be restricted to the members registered for the event.