CM to lay foundation stone for Inorbit Mall in Visakhapatnam on August 1

July 28, 2023 09:00 am | Updated 09:01 am IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy is scheduled to come to Visakhapatnam on August 1 where he will lay the foundation stone for Inorbit Mall near Port Hospital in Kailasapuram.

The mall is going to be built by the Mumbai-based Raheja Group on a six lakh sq ft space at Saligramapuram with an investment of around ₹600 crore. The 17-acre vacant land, next to NH-16, owned by Visakhapatnam Port Authority (VPA), was leased to the Raheja Group. This will be the first Inorbit Mall in Andhra Pradesh. The project is expected to be completed in three years and is expected to generate a large number of jobs.

Recently, Raheja Group head Neel Raheja had called on Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy at Amaravati and invited him to the foundation stone-laying ceremony.

GVMC has started making arrangements for the programme at the site. The space where the ceremony is going to be held was earmarked and cleared on Thursday.

GVMC Commissioner C.M. Saikanth Varma had directed the staff to make appropriate arrangements and check the sanitation along the airport to Kailasapuram route, in view of the Chief Minister’s visit.

A senior officer from the district administration said the Chief Minister’s detailed itinerary will be announced in a day or two.