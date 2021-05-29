CM to lay foundation stone for Anakapalle medical college on Monday

VISAKHAPATNAM

29 May 2021 20:35 IST

College to come up in 50 acres near Tummapala road

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy will be laying foundation stone for the construction of a government medical college at Anakapalle in Visakhapatnam district through virtual mode on May 31 (Monday), officials from the district administration said in a note released on Saturday.

The medical college will be coming up on 50 acres near Tummapala road with an estimated budget of ₹500 crore. The college will have teaching hospital, medical college, nursing college, hostels and doctor quarters. Apart from these, the facility will also include guest house, biomedical waste plant and open-air theatre. Officials plan to construct the college within 30 months.

According to the officials, the hospital will cater the needs of people from Anakapalle, Pendurthi, Chodavaram, Madugula, Yelamanchali, Narsipatnam and Payakaraopeta constituencies. At present, patients with emergency condition are being shifted to Visakhapatnam.