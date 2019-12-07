CM to launch 24 GVMC works on Dec. 13

Inaugurating the 40,000 tap connections provided under Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) at a cost of ₹150 crore and laying foundation for the beach beautification and shore protection under the World Bank-aided A.P. Disaster Recovery Programme and three water pipelines for source improvement are among the 24 GVMC schemes totalling ₹905 crore Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy will launch during his visit to the city on December 13. The three pipelines are from Padmanabhapuram to Hanumathavaka, Narava to Aganampudi and from there to Anakaplle costing ₹90 crore.

The works include those to be taken up with the GVMC funds as well as the others under smart city and externally-aided projects and with the State and the Central government funds.

Municipal Commissioner G. Srijana told reporters here on Saturday that the Chief Minister would also lay foundation for road and drain works totalling ₹200 crore that include roads of 100 km, new drains of 70 km and repairs with ₹25 crore, four mega parks, development of parks and green spaces and a swimming pool in each zone. Diversion of four drains entering the port area with ₹4 crore is also proposed. He will also lay foundation to development of civic schools as smart campuses at a cost of ₹52 crore under French Development Agency after the city won the CITIIS Challenge.

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy would inaugurate the Lumbini and Ravulacheruvu parks developed under AMRUTH spending a total of ₹4.35 crore, solar power plants of 1.5 MW and 1 MW capacity taken up at Krishnapuram and Mudasarlova.

Biomining

At a meeting with officials, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy gave his nod to biomining of the 100-acre Kapuluppada dump yard. Ms. Srijana said initially biomining the garbage piled up for decades would be taken up in 25 acres at a cost of ₹45 crore. As a part of improving solid waste management, a closed compaction system would come up at Chimalapalli with ₹11.72 crore and 120 e-autos would be procured spending ₹10 crore.

The Chief Minister would also lay foundation to the Asian Development Bank-funded rejuvenation of Mudasarlova mainly to restore the water inlets into it at a cost of ₹9.5 crore. He will also lay foundation for supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA) in the Area-Based Development under Smart City Projects and energy efficient motors.

Ms. Srijana said financial discipline was being observed in taking up the works and the necessary permissions either given or were being obtained.