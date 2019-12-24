CM to inaugurate Visakha Utsav

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy will inaugurate the two-day Visakha Utsav at RK Beach on December 28, the officials said.
The Chief Minister will lay the foundation stone for various development works to be undertaken by the VMRDA and the GVMC at an estimated cost of ₹300 crore at Kailasagiri and at the YSR Central Park.
Film actors Venkatesh and Ravi Teja, music directors Taman and Devi Sri Prasad will participate in the inaugural.
TV anchors Suma Kanakala, Shilpa Chakravarthy and Bhargav will perform during the programme.
Flower show and cultural shows by local artistes will be organised at the YSR Central Park on both the days.
Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan will participate as the chief guest at the valedictory.
