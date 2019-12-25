CM to inaugurate several projects on December 28

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy will inaugurate the Visakha Utsav scheduled to begin from December 28. He will also lay foundation stones or inaugurate projects worth ₹400 crore and ₹905 crore of the VMRDA and the GVMC respectively, Municipal Administration Minister Botcha Satyanarayana said here on Tuesday. Mr. Satyanarayana reviewed the arrangements for the visit of the Chief Minister with VMRDA Chairman Dronamraju Srinivasa Rao at a meeting here.

Flower show

The Chief Minister would arrive in the city on December 28 evening and lay the foundation stone for a planetarium and redevelopment of Kailasagiri. He will inaugurate the flower show at YSR Central Park and Visakha Utsav on Beach Road, he said.

Among the VMRDA projects that are likely to be inaugurated by Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy are eight-storied parking at Siripuram, Master Plan roads, planetarium and integrated museum, an official release said.

The list also includes several GVMC projects such as the redevelopment and shore-strengthening works undertaken under Andhra Pradesh Disaster Recovery Project, infrastructure development in government schools, rejuvenation of Mudasarlova reservoir, bio-mining and inauguration of household to connections under Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformatio (AMRUT) scheme. MLAs Gudivada Amarnath and Annamreddy Aadeep Raj, Collector V. Vinay Chand, Police Commissioner R.K. Meena, GVMC Commissioner G. Srijana and Metropolitan Commissioner P. Koteswara Rao participated in the meeting.

Night food street soon

Meanwhile, the Collector said a night food street would come up on the service road from the Ambedkar statue to the Indira Gandhi statue.