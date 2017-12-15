CM to inaugurate heli-tourism tomorrow

National helicopter carrier Pawan Hans will bring a twin-engine chopper for inauguration of heli-tourism by Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu paving the way for the much-delayed launch of the project.

Pawan Hans will also operate the tourism trips from December 28, when Visakha Utsav opens. VUDA is confident that it will be able to ready a good, heliport by the Utsav time.

With the Chief Minister giving his nod to inaugurate heli-tourism on Saturday, VUDA Vice-Chairman P. Basnath Kumar discussed the extension of licence for the inaugural sortie with Naval authorities.

Though the option of bringing in private operators has also been considered, finally the public sector Pawan Hans that already made a trial run has been chosen to take up the regular heli-tourism trips.

“After the inaugural, the regular heli-tourism is likely to begin from December 28 coinciding with the Visakha Utsav,” Mr. Basanth Kumar told The Hindu.

Pawan Hans has already identified a single-engine Bell chopper for heli- tourism operations in the city.

The inaugural will be done by the Chief Minister from VUDA Park where a heli-pad and other infrastructure has been readied by VUDA long ago.

But with its falling under the air funnel and communication proving a problem a new heliport has to be readied. VHF repeaters will be installed for better communication during the inaugural run.

The new heliport, in all probably at Rushikonda, will come up by December 28, Mr. Basanth Kumar said.

Though no permissions are required for tourism purpose, with Visakhapatnam having a defence airport, DGCA approvals are required, according to the Vice-Chairman.