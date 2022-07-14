CM to disburse ‘Vahana Mitra’ benefits in Vizag today

1,500 police personnel deployed for bandobust

Over 1,500 police personnel have been being deployed as part of bandobust for Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy programme to disburse “Vahana Mitra” scheme to the beneficiaries at Andhra University Engineering College grounds here on Friday.

Commissioner of Police Ch. Srikanth and Deputy Commissioner of Police Sumit Garud Sunil held a meeting with the police personnel at Y.V. Murthy Auditorium at AU and briefed about the roles as part of security arrangements. A police force of around 1,500 personnel including from traffic, Armed Reserve, Law & Order, would be deployed.

Meanwhile IT Minister Gudivada Amarnath, Panchayat Raj Minister B Mutyala Naidu along with District Collector A Mallikarjuna inspected arrangements at the venue. They checked the stage, stalls arranged and facilities provided for the people at the venue. Mr. Mallikarjuna asked the officials to coordinate among themselves to ensure the programme was conducted successfully without any issues. The officials expect about 25,000 people to attend the programme.

Mr. Jagan is set to disburse about ₹261 crore in the accounts of about 2.61 lakh auto-rickshaw drivers as part of third phase of “Vahana Mitra”. Around 20,000 beneficiaries are from Visakhapatnam alone.