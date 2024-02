February 27, 2024 10:09 pm | Updated 10:18 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy will arrive in Visakhapatnam on February 28 (Wednesday), to attend a private event. Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy will land at a helipad in Naval Coastal Battery (NCB) at around 4.25 p.m. He would then interact with local public representatives for a brief period and proceed to the AU Convention Centre to partake in an event. Around 4.50 p.m., he would depart from the function and get back to the NCB, to leave Visakhapatnam.